EXCLUSIVE: Housing department awarded KPMG $5.3 million in contracts to set up Build Canada Homes

The Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities awarded KPMG LLP four contracts valued at a combined $5.3 million on a single day, May 26, to turn Build Canada Homes from a special operating agency into a Crown corporation, Rebel News can reveal.

The four contracts sit in the federal proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 on open.canada.ca as records C-2026-2027-Q1-00006 to 00009, and no other outlet has reported them.

The largest, $1.88 million, is described as "Business Consulting services to transition Build Canada Home (BCH) from a Special Operating Agency (SOA) to a Crown Corporation." The second, $1.63 million, covers "Business consulting services required to accomplish the end-to-end integartion" (the spelling is the department's). The third, $909,000, is for "Project Management Services" and the fourth, $874,000, for "Human Resources Services" for the same transition.

Each record carries the note: "*transferred to Build Canada Homes via the Build Canada Homes Act (Bill C-20, S.C. 2026, c. 18)". All four were awarded competitively through a Public Services and Procurement Canada standing offer, with three or four bids each, and list a delivery date of August 15. The records show contract values, not amounts paid.

The contracts were awarded about two weeks before the House of Commons passed the bill on June 10 and three weeks before the Build Canada Homes Act received royal assent on June 18. The department said the next day that the agency would become "fully operational as a Crown corporation later this year"; an order in council dated July 7 brought most of the Act into force, and Evan Siddall was named the corporation's first chair on August 10.

Prime Minister Mark Carney launched Build Canada Homes on September 14, 2025 as a special operating agency inside the department. Four weeks before the KPMG awards, the April 28 Spring Economic Update repeated the promise to cut external management and other consulting by 20 per cent over three years from a 2024-25 base of about $5 billion, with the savings scheduled to begin in 2027-28. Budget 2025 had said: "The government will also reduce expenses on management and other consulting services by 20 per cent in three years' time."

Gregor Robertson, the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, is responsible for the department. Carney appointed him on May 13, 2025; he was mayor of Vancouver for Vision Vancouver from 2008 to 2018. The deputy minister is Paul Halucha. The records name the buyer as "Situ, Xiumei" and do not say who approved the awards.

In September, Rebel News reported that Build Canada Homes had completed zero homes at its six flagship sites. KPMG was contracted to build the corporation, not the houses.