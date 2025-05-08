EXCLUSIVE: I went to Bermuda to find the money Mark Carney hid from the CRA

One thing is becoming clear: Mark Carney went to great lengths to make sure Brookfield paid as little tax as possible in Canada. Ezra Levant travels to investigate the bike shop Brookfield calls its headquarters in Bermuda.

Ezra Levant
  May 08, 2025

Until a few weeks ago, Mark Carney was the chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, a massive corporation that manages more than a trillion dollars. It truly spans the globe — just like Carney himself, who has three passports and was a board member of the World Economic Forum.

Carney is our prime minister now, though Canadians hardly know him. But one thing is becoming clear: he went to great lengths to make sure Brookfield paid as little tax in Canada as possible.

Carney personally led two massive Brookfield investments into green energy, totalling $25 billion. But he didn't headquarter that company in Canada, or the U.S., or anywhere they were actually building solar panels or wind turbines.

No, he headquartered them in Bermuda — at 73 Front Street, the same address as a bike rental shop.

What's going on there? Well, I decided to fly down and go to that bike shop and ask, and we've made a short documentary about it.

As you can see, the Bermuda address is just a shell company, a front. Or as a child would say, a lie.

According to legend, the Bermuda Triangle is a place where ships and even airplanes disappear. I don't know about that, but Bermuda is definitely a place where oligarchs like Carney make billions of dollars disappear, to evade the Canada Revenue Agency and other tax collectors.

They're being sued right now by the CRA for breaking the law. But even if they're right — even if they've found a way to game the system, legally — is that ethical conduct from the man who has become our prime minister?

The only thing more gross than that, is how easily Carney has been able to pay off the regime media, including a $150 million election bribe to the CBC state broadcaster. You can believe that if it were Pierre Poilievre stashing money in a tax haven, the CBC would be camped out at the bike shop around the clock.

Why does Carney still refuse to sell his Brookfield stock? When was the last time he spoke with Brookfield? Will Brookfield continue to get huge contracts from the Canadian government? Will Carney shut down the CRA’s lawsuit against Brookfield? Good questions — but not ones you’ll ever hear the CBC ask.

I promise, we’ll keep at it, though.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

