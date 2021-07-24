EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pastor Artur Pawlowski on his U.S. tour and the current state of Canada
We have been covering the story of Pastor Artur Pawlowski like no one else in the world. He was our very first FightTheFines.com case, we covered his arrest, we spoke to him in jail and after his release.
We’ve also come to know his family, his congregation and even his lawyer, the wonderful Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who we hired through FightTheFines.com to represent Artur and who has been quick to bring us the latest legal updates on his case.
Whether it be grocery store assaults or rousing public speeches, nobody has followed the Pastor Artur story as closely as Rebel News.
Over the past few weeks, we have spoken with Artur’s wife and his eldest son Nathaniel, who found himself stuck in a COVID jail just last weekend, but you have no doubt noticed that Artur himself hasn't been appearing in recent headlines.
Fear not, Artur is far from backing off from this battle. In fact, he has been touring the United States speaking to large churches and important political figures about his experience, and offering his story as a cautionary tale of what can happen when freedom is taken for granted.
Many Canadians are inexplicably unaware that four pastors in Alberta alone have been arrested for continuing to worship throughout the period of COVID restrictions, and three have already spent time in jail.
But Americans, including important political figures, are watching the story closely and with great concern.
Artur joined me for an exclusive interview where we discussed his tour of the United States and his sentiments about what has been going on here in Canada while he’s been away.
Pastor Artur is facing potential imprisonment for daring to worship and feed the poor. He simply could not fight this massive legal battle without help from grassroots freedom fighters like yourselves through SaveArtur.com. Please consider donating to his legal fund today at SaveArtur.com.
- By Adam Soos
