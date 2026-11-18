Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada have signed $383,194 in non-competitive contracts for hotel rooms, apartments and a reception at the World Economic Forum’s January 2027 meeting in Davos, Rebel News can reveal.

The five contracts appear in the federal proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, and no other outlet has reported them.

The largest is a $216,310.18 contract between Invest in Canada, the federal investment promotion agency, and the Grandhotel Belvédère Davos, dated September 17, 2026. The record describes it as “World Economic Forum - room rental.” The contract period listed starts and ends on the same day, January 17, 2027, the day before the Forum opens. The disclosure does not say how many rooms or nights the price covers. The award is listed as non-competitive with one bid and no limited tendering reason, and the buyer is identified only as “JL.”

Global Affairs Canada signed four more. A $68,217.20 contract with Hotel PostMorosani, dated September 24, is for “Canada Reception at WEF 2027: Rental of space and provision of catering services.”

Three contracts with TopDavos B.V., dated August 5, 12 and 14, total $98,666.32. They are $63,260.53 for “Support staff accommodation,” $16,939.46 for “Rental of a 2-bedroom furnished apartment for 2 guests in Höfjiweg 35, Klosters during the WEF in Davos 2027,” and $18,466.33 for “World Economic Forum 2027 Accomodation Eggaweg 12, Klosters.” All four are listed as non-competitive with one bid, and none gives a reason for skipping competition.

The Forum’s annual meeting runs from January 18 to 22, 2027, at the Davos Congress Centre. Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the 2026 meeting. Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor Invest in Canada has said who will attend in 2027.

The Belvédère contract was signed 17 days after Carney announced new leadership for the agency. On August 31, 2026, the Prime Minister named Dominic Barton, the former McKinsey global managing director and former ambassador to China, as chair. He named Gurinder Grewal, founder and managing partner of MEM Growth Partners, as president and chief executive. The same day, chief executive Laurel Broten’s resignation was reported. The announcement said the agency now reports to Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

For comparison, access-to-information records showed Chrystia Freeland and two staff spent $26,323.83 in total at the 2024 meeting, including $11,188.62 for lodging. That was a different and far smaller delegation.

The Belvédère contract alone is eight times what Chrystia Freeland’s whole 2024 Davos trip cost.