EXCLUSIVE: Jewish school in Toronto set on fire day after Jewish school bus torched

Just one day after a Jewish school bus was torched in Toronto, another Jewish school in the city has been set on fire and had its windows smashed.

The Leo Baeck Day School, located in the Cedarvale neighbourhood of Toronto, had its windows smashed and part of the building torched overnight in yet another targeted attack.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was on site at the school earlier this morning surveying the damage. Levant noted that there was no police or media presence at the scene of the crime.

Yesterday a Jewish school bus in Toronto was torched.



Today a large Jewish school called Leo Baeck Day was smashed and torched.



It’s an antisemitic crime wave.



But Canada has imported millions of antisemitic immigrants. Politicians want their votes, so they’ll abide this. pic.twitter.com/wZGIZzKbQW — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 30, 2024

Speaking about the response to the antisemitic crime wave across Canada, Levant said, "People who should be doing something about it aren't."

"For obvious reasons. Demographically, we've had mass immigration to Canada over the last few years, importing vast numbers of people to Canada from places that are endemically antisemitic," he said.

Levant went on to say, "If you bring literally millions of antisemites to Canada from places where hating Jews is not just normal, it's government policy, don't be surprised if some of them act like they're back home."

"Justin Trudeau can do the math, he now knows there are more people who hate Jews in Canada's voter base than Jews. That's why at most you'll see a token tweet, you won't see any action," he said.

"An absolute disgrace, an absolute mess. But that's Canada in 2024," Levant concluded.