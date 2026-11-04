EXCLUSIVE: Justice Canada commits over $725,000 to Muslim helpline for 'faith-informed' youth justice counselling

The Department of Justice has committed $725,480 to Naseeha Youth Helpline, a Mississauga charity that calls itself "Canada's First 24/7 Muslim Youth Helpline", for a "Faith-Informed Youth Counselling and Reintegration Program" for youth involved in the criminal justice system, Rebel News has learned.

The contribution agreement, under the department's Youth Justice Fund, has a start date of July 15 and runs to March 31, 2029. It sits unreported in the department's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions on open.canada.ca, and no other outlet has reported it.

The record states: "Pathways will operate in the Greater Toronto Area to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration supports for Muslim and racialized youth aged 12 to 17 who are involved in the youth criminal justice system."

It continues: "Pathways will deliver culturally responsive, trauma-informed counselling, mentorship, and psychoeducational programming focused on mental health, accountability, life skills, identity development, and conflict resolution."

The expected result is listed as "Rehabilitative and reintegration opportunities developed". The record lists two cost centres, "Youth Justice Fund (Main)" and "YJF - CBJS"; it does not explain the second.

Naseeha says on its website that it offers "care that is rooted in Islamic values and evidence-based practices" and that it is "Community-funded through Sadaqah and Zakat", the Islamic terms for voluntary charity and the obligatory alms. The record does not describe the funded counselling beyond "culturally responsive, trauma-informed" and the title's "Faith-Informed". Naseeha's leadership page lists Yusra Rizwan as chief executive officer.

The Youth Justice Fund's terms say its objectives include to "improve the system's ability to rehabilitate and reintegrate young offenders" and to "increase the use of community-based sentences for less serious offending". The terms do not mention faith or religion, though the department says the fund supports projects that bridge gaps in services for Indigenous, black and other 'racialized' youth, and the terms allow culturally specific expenses such as ceremonies and Elders' honoraria.

The record names no approving official. The department is headed by Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova, appointed by Prime Minister Mark Carney on May 13, 2025. The recipient's riding, Mississauga-Malton, is represented by Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer.

Ottawa's youth justice fund exists to rehabilitate young people in trouble with the law. Of the 23 Youth Justice Fund agreements disclosed with start dates since mid-April, this is the only one with the word faith in its title.