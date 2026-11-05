EXCLUSIVE: Justice Canada paying over $320,000 from official-languages fund for 'Migrants in Precarious Situations'

The Department of Justice has signed a $324,810 contribution agreement with Montreal City Mission for a project called "Advancing Access to Justice in English for Migrants in Precarious Situations in Quebec," records reviewed by Rebel News show. It is paid from a fund meant to improve access to justice in both official languages, with a priority on minority-language communities.

The agreement, running from August 19 to March 31, 2028, appears in Justice Canada's proactive disclosure on open.canada.ca. A Rebel News search of English and French news found no earlier report of it.

The record states: "This project will improve access to justice and immigration law information in English for Quebec's English-speaking immigrants, refugees, and the professionals who support them."

It continues: "Building on lessons learned from a previous phase, the project will deliver legal information workshops, expand the dissemination of the Beyond the Decision guide, and provide individualized legal information and accompaniment services in English."

The money comes from the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund, which Justice Canada says is "designed to provide resources to facilitate access to justice in both official languages", with the priority: "Boost the supply of legal information and socio-legal support services for official language minority communities, with an emphasis on vulnerable populations within those communities."

Montreal City Mission's legal clinic page describes its clients this way: "The majority of the people we assist are vulnerable migrants and other newcomers with a precarious immigration status or no immigration status." The first example it lists is "Failed asylum seekers". The "Beyond the Decision" guide, published by the mission's Just Solutions clinic, is written for rejected asylum claimants and people without immigration status. The grant record itself does not use those words.

This is the second payment to the mission from the same fund. Justice Canada gave it $178,870 for "Improving access to justice in English in Quebec for migrants" from February 2024 to March 2026, and the fund paid $149,950 in 2024 to a separate Migrant Justice Clinic.

The record names no individual approver. The fund belongs to Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who took the post when Prime Minister Mark Carney named his cabinet in May 2025.

A fund built around Canada's English and French minorities is paying for legal workshops whose audience, by the recipient's own account, is mostly migrants with precarious or no status.