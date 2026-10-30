EXCLUSIVE: Justice Canada signed four non-competitive anti-racism contracts in 24 days, each skirting competitive bidding

The Department of Justice Canada awarded four non-competitive contracts for so called ‘anti-racism’ work between August 25 and September 18, each priced at exactly $40,000. That is the exact ceiling up to which federal rules allow a contract to be signed without inviting bids.

The four contracts appear in Justice Canada's proactive disclosure of contracts for the second quarter of 2026-27, listing $40,000 to 1000096237 Ontario Inc, dated August 25, for "Consulting services in support of Department of Justice Canada Anti-Racism Policy"; $40,000 to Theodore Advisory Partners, dated September 1, for an "ANTI-RACISM TOOLKIT"; $40,000 to Toronto Metropolitan University, dated September 17, again for "Consulting services in support of Department of Justice Canada Anti-Racism Policy"; and $40,000 to Kanika Samuels-Wortley, dated September 18, for "Development of Anti-Black Racism Tools and Learning Modules for Non-Legal Professionals.”

Every record shows the procedure as non-competitive and the number of bids as one. The records give no reason for the lack of competition beyond the dollar threshold.

Section 6 of the Government Contracts Regulations states that "a contracting authority may enter into a contract without soliciting bids where" the estimated expenditure does not exceed, "in the case of any other contract to which these Regulations apply, $40,000".

Interestingly, all four sit neatly on that line.

Justice Canada's Anti-Racism Policy first came into effect on March 21, 2024. It commits the department to "Promoting a continual practice of zero-tolerance for racism through learning and unlearning processes informed by the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples, Black, and racialized individuals."

Theodore Advisory Partners says it is "Led by Charlene Theodore,” described on its site as "A workplace lawyer and former Chief Inclusion Officer.” Kanika Samuels-Wortley is an assistant professor of criminology at Ryerson University (now re-named Toronto Metropolitan University) whose research, her faculty page says, "explores the intersection of race, racism and the criminal justice system.”

The numbered Ontario company could not be immediately identified from web searches.

Currently, the Justice Department is headed by Justice Minister Sean Fraser. Its deputy minister, Marie-Josée Hogue, was appointed on February 2. While the records name procurement officers as buyers, there is no disclosure around the official who approved the awards.

Four vendors, four contracts, one price: $160,000 for anti-racism consulting, a toolkit and learning modules, and not a single competing bid.