EXCLUSIVE: Liberals wanted to speech police a U.S. Congresswoman in cross-border censorship plot

Newly released documents show something we’ve never seen before: Canadian diplomats drafting talking points to confront U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert because she dared criticize the Online News Act, Bill C-18, which limits Canadians access to news online.

Just think about that. The same government that sermonizes about “defending democracy” was quietly trying to manage the political speech of an elected American lawmaker.

And it didn’t stop there. Global Affairs Canada was simultaneously pushing to lobby foreign governments to join an international crackdown on Meta and Google — all to pressure private companies into enforcing Canada’s censorship bill.

Layer on the CBC whispering strategy into Ottawa’s ear behind the scenes, and what you’re looking at isn’t journalism policy anymore.

It’s a cross-border influence operation, orchestrated by the federal government, to shield and enforce its own online speech controls.

They said C-18 was about “supporting journalism.” Turns out it was about controlling the narrative at home and globally. And we have the documents to prove it.

Read the documents: