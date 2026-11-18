LNG Canada has filed three entries on Ottawa’s foreign influence registry naming partnerships tied to PetroChina, Petronas and Kogas, the state energy companies of China, Malaysia and South Korea, as its “foreign principals,” a Rebel News review of the registry has found.

The entries were not on the public registry when Rebel News checked it on November 17. By November 18 they were there, with no registration date. No other outlet has reported them.

The registrant on all three is LNG Canada Development Inc., which runs the liquefied natural gas export terminal at Kitimat, B.C. Each filing names one foreign principal: PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership, whose listed website is Petronas Canada’s, and Kogas Canada LNG Partnership. All three partnerships are registered in Alberta.

All three filings describe the work in the same words, as “Advocacy on behalf of LNG Canada and liquified natural gas development, involving federal, provincial and municipal governments.”

The arrangement, they say, means “engaging with the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and impacted municipalities regarding liquified natural gas development.” Each lists a start date of April 1, 2014.

LNG Canada says it communicates with public office holders and shares information with the public under the arrangements. It says it does not hand out money or anything of value, and that the partnerships don’t pay it for the work. No public office holder is named.

LNG Canada describes itself as “a joint venture company comprised of Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS.” PetroChina is the listed arm of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation. Petronas is owned by the Government of Malaysia, and Kogas is controlled by the South Korean state.

Registration under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act opened on August 4, and arrangements already in place had until October 3 to register. On October 5, Commissioner Anton Boegman told MPs his office had received “over 30 submissions.” Conservative MP Michael Cooper pointed out that Public Safety had estimated 2,422 people and businesses should register.

Entries are self-reported, and the commissioner’s office reviews them before they are published.

On Ottawa’s own form, LNG Canada now lists the partner tied to Beijing’s state oil company as a “foreign principal.”