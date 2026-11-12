National Defence commits another $150,000 for transcendental meditation for sexual misconduct survivors

National Defence has committed $150,000 to a Vancouver charity for transcendental meditation (TM) sessions for members of the Defence community affected by sexual misconduct, Rebel News can reveal.

The grant appears in National Defence’s proactive disclosure of grants for the second quarter of 2026-27 and runs from September 1, 2026, to September 1, 2029.

The record states, “This project delivers in-person transcendental meditation (TM) sessions to currently serving and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Department of National Defence employees, Reservists, Veterans, families, caregivers, and others in the wider Defence community affected by sexual misconduct.”

The recipient is listed as “Canadian Women for Wellness Initative” [sic], business number 730508728. The charity’s home page says its purpose “is to provide access to the Transcendental Meditation® (TM®) technique,” and its website notes that “Transcendental Meditation® and TM® are protected trademarks and are used in Canada under license or with permission.” Deboragh Varnel, its national director, is described as a certified TM teacher.

It is the charity’s second National Defence grant under the same title. The department gave it $224,928 from February 2023 to February 2026, and Veterans Affairs Canada paid it $48,715 in 2019 and $118,100 in 2021 for TM for veterans. The four grants total $541,743.

The grant is one of 17 under the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program in the latest disclosure, all dated September 1, 2026, and together worth $2,825,000. The Defence Community Support and Resource Centre (DCSRC), which runs the program, announced the batch on September 22 as “$3,175,000 in funding for 19 projects led by community-based service providers.” That announcement doesn’t mention meditation, though the department’s list of funded projects does describe the TM sessions.

As for the evidence, a 2018 trial of 203 US veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), not sexual misconduct survivors, found TM no worse than prolonged exposure therapy. A US Defense Health Agency evidence brief called it the “first and only” such trial and said more were needed.

The DCSRC’s chief operating officer is Martin Gravel. Defence Minister David McGuinty was appointed by Prime Minister Mark Carney on May 13, 2025. The record does not say who approved the grant.

Seven years and $541,743 in, one of Ottawa’s 19 new projects for people affected by sexual misconduct in the military is a trademarked meditation course.