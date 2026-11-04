EXCLUSIVE: National Research Council awarded a former public servant $276,000 non-competitive contract for 'strategic advice'

The National Research Council of Canada awarded Four-Star Consulting Inc, a company whose postal code places it in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, a non-competitive contract for "INDEPENDENT STRATEGIC ADVICE AND ADVISORY SERVICES" on defence and security, with the record flagging the vendor as a former public servant and recording that "Only one person is capable of performing the contract", Rebel News can reveal.

The contract is listed in the proactive disclosure of the National Research Council (NRC, the federal government's research agency) for the quarter ending September 30, on the federal open data portal, and no other outlet has reported it.

The record describes the work as: "INDEPENDENT STRATEGIC ADVICE AND ADVISORY SERVICES TO NRC-OCRE RELATING TO DEFENCE, SECURITY AND RELATED MATTERS IN SUPPORT OF OCRE'S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT."

The limited tendering reason reads: "Exclusive Rights."

The field for exceptions under the Government Contracts Regulations reads: "Only one person is capable of performing the contract." The trade agreement exceptions field reads "None".

The former public servant field reads: "Yes."

The contract is dated September 18, runs to September 30, 2027, and had an original value of $299,000; a separate amendment record shows a $23,000 reduction to $276,000. The record shows one bid. OCRE is the NRC's Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre, with facilities in Ottawa and St. John's.

Treasury Board's 2019 contracting policy notice states: "The responsible minister must provide contract approval prior to entering into a non-competitive service contract" where the former public servant receives a pension under the Public Service Superannuation Act and the estimated total value exceeds $200,000. The record does not say whether the vendor receives such a pension, so it is not clear whether that rule applied; the disclosure records no approval by the Minister of Industry, Mélanie Joly.

A search of the open data portal for the vendor's exact name returns no other federal contract. Rebel News did not find a public page identifying the person behind Four-Star Consulting Inc.

Four-Star Consulting Inc. is listed as being registered in August 2023, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette.

The record names Katie Homuth as the buyer and does not say who at the NRC approved the award. OCRE's director general is David Murrin; the NRC is led by President Mitch Davies and reports through the Minister of Industry.

The disclosure records that only one person is capable of performing the contract. It does not say who that person is.