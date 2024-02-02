EXCLUSIVE: None of the feds' promised funding to combat foreign election interference has been spent
Just before cutting funding to UNRWA, the Liberals sent $25 million in Canadian funding to the UN aid agency, whose employees participated in the October 7 terror attack on Israel, which left 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped.
Nearly $50 million was set aside in the last Liberal budget to protect Canadians from harassment and intimidation by hostile foreign entities and to increase the capacity of the RCMP to investigate such crimes.
Similarly, $13.5 million was committed to Public Safety Canada to establish a National Counter-Foreign Intelligence Office.
However, an inquiry into Public Safety posed by Conservative MP Zaid Aboultaif forced the ministry to admit that not a penny of the allocated funding had been transferred to the ministry to investigate and prevent foreign interference.
Conservative MPs Kenney Chui and Alice Wong reportedly lost their seats to an organized China-led effort to defeat them and elect Liberals Parm Bains and Wiilson Mao.
The slow walking of funds meant to combat foreign interference contrasts with the usual speed the Liberals used to disperse cash to Hamas-linked organizations on the ground in Gaza.
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is covering the Foreign Interference in Ottawa, an inquiry tasked with investigating claims of meddling and intimidation by state actors in Canadian democracy.
