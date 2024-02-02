EXCLUSIVE: None of the feds' promised funding to combat foreign election interference has been spent

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Nearly $50 million was set aside in the last Liberal budget to protect Canadians from harassment and intimidation by hostile foreign entities and to increase the capacity of the RCMP to investigate such crimes.

Similarly, $13.5 million was committed to Public Safety Canada to establish a National Counter-Foreign Intelligence Office.

Irony Alert: Federal Budget 2023 proposes allocating $13.5 million over five years to establish a new National Counter-Foreign Interference Office. This from the Liberal government blocking a public inquiry into… foreign interference.





However, an inquiry into Public Safety posed by Conservative MP Zaid Aboultaif forced the ministry to admit that not a penny of the allocated funding had been transferred to the ministry to investigate and prevent foreign interference.

Conservative MPs Kenney Chui and Alice Wong reportedly lost their seats to an organized China-led effort to defeat them and elect Liberals Parm Bains and Wiilson Mao.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada's elections.





The slow walking of funds meant to combat foreign interference contrasts with the usual speed the Liberals used to disperse cash to Hamas-linked organizations on the ground in Gaza.

Give credit to the Liberals. Many of us have asked them for years to stop funding Hamas+UNWRA. But look,they've only 'paused' the $. Keep on your MP to end funding Hamas+textbooks that teach children to hate+kill Jews. AND please ban Iran's IRG terrorists!

Just before cutting funding to UNRWA, the Liberals sent $25 million in Canadian funding to the UN aid agency, whose employees participated in the October 7 terror attack on Israel, which left 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped.

BREAKING: I spoke with an injured IDF soldier who was shot at from a @UNRWA school. He watched his commander die after Hamas shot him from the school. A few Hamas terrorists were using the @UNRWA school as cover and to store weapons.



This week it was revealed that multiple…

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is covering the Foreign Interference in Ottawa, an inquiry tasked with investigating claims of meddling and intimidation by state actors in Canadian democracy.

