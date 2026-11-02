EXCLUSIVE: Ottawa commits another $51.8 million to climate project at American-owned Ontario factory

The federal government has committed $51.8 million to a climate project connected to an American-owned factory in Pembroke, Ontario. That's on top of a separate deal worth nearly $18 million for the same factory last year, which brings the total to almost $70 million.

The new agreement went up in a federal government database with no press release.

The plant belongs to Roseburg Forest Products, a company based in Springfield, Oregon, which bought it in 2018. It makes medium-density fibreboard, or MDF, the compressed wood-fibre board that goes into furniture, cabinets and construction. Roseburg's website says about 195 people work there. The company wants to stop running the plant on natural gas and start burning biomass instead. That means wood waste and other organic material, and the pitch is lower emissions.

Where the $51.8 million goes

On August 19, Environment and Climate Change Canada signed a $51.8 million contribution agreement with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. It runs until March 31, 2029. The federal grants database lists it as the "Roseburg MDF Bioheat and Cogeneration Project." Cogeneration just means making heat and electricity at the same time.

On paper, the money doesn't go to Roseburg directly. Ottawa pays Doug Ford's environment ministry, and the agreement says the ministry will pass it on to third-party beneficiaries. The record doesn't say how much ends up with Roseburg, who else gets a share, or what it pays for. The federal government's $51.8 million funding record is in the same database where Rebel News found the department still funding EV awareness grants after it moved to repeal the EV mandate.

The federal department is run by Julie Dabrusin, Mark Carney's environment minister. It has also contracted $6.2 million to advertise Carney's climate strategy. Ontario's ministry is run by Todd McCarthy in Ford's cabinet. Nothing in the public record says who approved the deal.

Roseburg's first $17.89 million

This isn't Roseburg's first cheque. In January 2025, Ottawa signed a $17.89 million agreement directly with Roseburg Forest Products Canada Ltd. for a "Heat and Energy System" at the same plant. That one did get a public announcement, in March 2025, when the government said it would pay for new biomass furnaces and equipment to handle waste wood. The original $17.89 million agreement is in the database too.

That money came from the Decarbonization Incentive Program, which hands back money collected through industrial carbon pricing. Ottawa scrapped the consumer carbon tax but kept the industrial one. Canadian businesses still pay it, and so do Canadians, because it's built into the price of whatever those businesses make. Some of it is now buying furnaces for an American-owned plant. Last year Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini pointed out that the Liberals' climate plan loosens the rules for biomass projects.

Then in July, the trade publication Wood Business reported that Roseburg was developing a combined heat and power plant at Pembroke. That's the same technology the new $51.8 million agreement describes. The federal records don't say whether the two agreements cover separate projects, two phases of one project, or overlapping work.

Neither government is new to this. Ford's government paid $317.5 million to battery maker NextStar in 2025-26, plus millions more to carmakers including General Motors of Canada. Ottawa has committed more than $3.3 billion to electric vehicle manufacturing, and much of it doesn't have to be paid back.

Elbows up, wallets open

Doug Ford has built his whole political brand over the past year and a half on fighting America. He pulled American liquor off LCBO shelves, which has cost Ontario taxpayers close to $90 million. He tore up Ontario's Starlink contract and paid a penalty to get out of it, then spent $75 million on ads aimed at American viewers and blew up trade talks in the process. He tells Ontarians to buy Ontario.

On August 19, his environment ministry signed on as the middleman for $51.8 million in federal money for a project at a factory owned by a company in Oregon. Five days later, Ford stood in front of reporters in Hamilton and said Donald Trump could "kiss my ass."

Carney isn't much different. In April he said Canada's close ties to America had become "weaknesses that we must correct." His government says its climate strategy is about "betting on ourselves." Apparently that includes a $51.8 million project at an American company's plant.

Rebel News sent questions to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Ontario's environment ministry and Roseburg on November 2. We asked whether the two agreements pay for the same work, how much of the $51.8 million will reach Roseburg, how much the company is putting in itself, and why the bigger agreement was never announced.