Ottawa gives N.B. pay equity coalition $572,354 to 'advance and monitor' provincial laws

Women and Gender Equality Canada has committed $572,354 to the New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity, a Moncton advocacy group, for a project to "advance and monitor the adoption of pay transparency and pay equity legislation in New Brunswick," Rebel News has learned.

The grant, titled "Equity at work – now!", starts September 10 and runs to March 31, 2029. It appears in the department's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions on open.canada.ca.

"Through this 31-month project, the New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity aims to advance and monitor the adoption of pay transparency and pay equity legislation in New Brunswick by developing recommendations for policymakers, analyzing public policies, and mobilizing stakeholders and the public through awareness campaigns, summits, and public forums," the record states.

The department says on its eligibility page for continuous-intake funding that it will not support activities that "involve lobbying" and will not pay "core or operational funding for existing or ongoing activities, projects, engagement, or advocacy."

The same page lists as eligible work to "change discriminatory laws, policies, or practices" and "work with other stakeholders to influence change." The department has not said how it classified this project.

It is a repeat recipient. Earlier WAGE agreements in the disclosure were worth $75,000 (2018 to 2021), $383,646 (2023 to 2025, after an amendment), $272,840 (2023 to 2026) and $548,504 (2024 to 2027). With the new grant, the five agreements total at least $1,852,344.

New Brunswick's Liberal government under Premier Susan Holt passed a Pay Transparency Act that received Royal Assent on June 12, three months before the grant's start date. "Today is a victory for economic justice in New Brunswick," the coalition's chair, Jody Dallaire, said that day.

The province is now reviewing its Pay Equity Act with "an expanded scope that includes the private and care sectors," with "Policy recommendations or next steps" promised for spring 2027.