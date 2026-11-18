Ottawa’s Canada Summer Jobs program approved more than $9 million this year for golf courses, country clubs and yacht clubs, a Rebel News review of federal records has found.

The figures come from Employment and Social Development Canada’s latest quarterly disclosure. It lists just over 500 summer jobs agreements with more than 450 clubs, from Victoria to Newfoundland. Golf and country clubs were approved for about $7.5 million. Yacht clubs were approved for more than $1.6 million.

The biggest single agreements went to the waterfront. Royal Victoria Yacht Club was approved for $116,248, and Whitby Yacht Club in Ontario for $108,416.

Calgary golf clubs aren’t far behind. Country Hills Golf Club holds two agreements, for $105,101 and $76,436. Silver Springs Golf & Country Club holds two more, for $100,328 and $76,440. Inglewood Golf and Curling Club was approved for $105,101.

Every one of those records describes the program the same way. It exists, the government says, to give youth, “particularly those who face barriers to employment,” access to work.

The records don’t say who the clubs hired, or what the jobs were.

Most of the agreements, nearly 350, went to clubs listed as not-for-profits. Under the program’s rules, they can have up to the full minimum wage covered. Another 152 agreements, worth about $1.6 million, went to for-profit golf businesses, which can get up to half.

Members of Parliament have a say, too. Summer jobs money is “distributed at the constituency level,” and “Members of Parliament can provide input based on local needs and priorities,” according to a department briefing note from May.

The program is run by Patty Hajdu, the minister of jobs and families in Mark Carney’s cabinet.

Applications for next summer’s round opened October 27 and close December 3.