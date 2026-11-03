EXCLUSIVE: Ottawa is paying a Regina university $452,000 to commercialize AI that spots disinformation

Prairies Economic Development Canada has committed $452,000 to the University of Regina to "commercialize an AI-based disinformation detection system for decision making in Regina," Rebel News can reveal.

The contribution appears in the federal proactive disclosure of grants and contributions with an agreement start date of July 31, 2026, and an end date of March 30, 2029, under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which funds business scale-up and commercialization.

The record gives the expected result as "Prairie businesses are innovative."

It names no system, customer or researcher, and does not link the money to any company. The University of Regina's publicly known disinformation tool is CIPHER, built at its Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Conflict (CAIDAC).

A university story dated April 30, 2026 describes Dr. Brian McQuinn as "co-director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Conflict (CAIDAC), and CEO of CIPHER AI," and says the tool "does not flag fake content on its own."

BetaKit reported on June 15, 2026, that Cipher AI is "a spinout of the University of Regina's Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Conflict (CAIDAC)," co-founded by McQuinn and two other academics in October 2025, and that "the company has been exploring pilot projects with both government and commercial organizations."

BetaKit also reported that "Cipher wants to be a part of" the disinformation strategies a federal directive issued "last March" requires of every department, and that the company tracks what its founders call foreign influence in Alberta's separatist movement.

Whether the PrairiesCan money funds CIPHER is not stated in the record.

Speaking to BetaKit about AI tools of this kind, McMaster University political scientist Clifton van der Linden said he is "wary of the centralization of authority of a technology that is seen as adjudicating truth claims."

The minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada is Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience. The record names no approving official.