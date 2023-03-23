EXCLUSIVE: Privy Council docs show Freeland tried to use ministerial resources for her WEF job

One of the WEF duties Freeland wanted assistance with was leading the weekly conference call normally led by WEF honcho Klaus Schwab.

Internal emails show Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pressuring PCO bureaucrats to prepare briefing notes and other materials to further her role on the Board of Directors at the World Economic Forum.

However, PCO bureaucrats, whose job is to support the cabinet, pushed back, reminding the minister that she works at the WEF in her personal capacity and not as a representative of Canada.

"DPM is a member of the Board of Trustees in her personal capacity, and if this is a meeting with respect to her role in the board, normally no one provides DPM support as it is a personal matter unrelated to her government role."

"Schwab has been convening weekly dialogues (every Wednesday) between the WHO leadership, public figures, foremost global experts, as well as CEOs of more than 400 partner companies."

Past participants of the call include consulting firm McKinsey. The Freeland-led call included vaccine maker Johnson and Johnson.

Read the documents:

