EXCLUSIVE: Public Health Agency of Canada paid 200k to Telus for cell phone tracking data

Rebel News obtained the details of the contract between the national cellphone provider and the Public Health Agency of Canada through access to information filing.

The request for information was prompted by the admission to a House of Commons committee that the agency tasked with pandemic preparedness had been secretly using the location data of over 30 million Canadian cell phones and other devices to “evaluate public health measures and other aspects related to public health response, programming, planning and preparedness.”

The contract to turn over the Telus users' data ended October 2021, totalled $199,901.25, and required uninterrupted access to de-identified data, dating back to January 2019. The contract makes no stipulation to require Telus customers to consent to the sale of their data to the Federal government.

