EXCLUSIVE: Public Safety Canada commits $2.28 million to prison abolitionists who opposed the bail bill

Public Safety Canada has committed $2.28 million over five years to the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, an advocacy group whose stated vision is "A world without prisons" and which opposed the government's own bail and sentencing bill, Rebel News can reveal.

The grant appears in Public Safety Canada's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions on the federal open data portal, dated June 2 and running to March 31, 2031, under the Grants and Contributions Program to Voluntary Organizations. No other outlet has reported it.

The record, titled "CAEFS NVO", says: "The project advances the work of the organization and network to deliver rights-based services, to improve conditions in prison, & improve community reintegration outcomes for federally sentenced women & gender diverse people".

CAEFS, short for Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, states its vision as "A world without prisons with strong and well-resourced communities for everyone." A 2023 post on its site describes its leaders discussing "prison abolition, how to build a world without prisons".

On May 7, 26 days before the grant's start date, CAEFS wrote to a Senate committee on Bill C-14, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act: "Bill C-14 risks deepening Canada's already excessive reliance on pretrial detention and lengthening incarceration through sentencing provisions that reduce judicial discretion." It continues: "With certainty, these changes will harm and further criminalize women, especially Indigenous women and genderdiverse people."

The bill became law on June 15. Justice Minister Sean Fraser said: "Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law." Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said: "Keeping Canadians safe is our top priority." The grant to the bill's critics carries a start date 13 days before royal assent; the record does not show when it was approved.

The grant renews core funding: Public Safety gave CAEFS $452,000 for 2025-26 and $1.36 million under an agreement titled 2017-2020, so the new deal works out to roughly $470,000 a year.

The department is run by Deputy Minister Tricia Geddes, appointed effective October 31, 2024. The record does not name the approving official, and no political donations by Geddes were found in a web search of the Elections Canada database; none is alleged.

Ottawa says it is tough on bail. It is also funding, for five more years, the people who say it should not be.