EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Trudeau asked for diplomatic clearance to attend a WE superspreader event in London

The request for diplomatic clearance was denied because the trip was not related to government or diplomatic business but other government resources were expended to send Mrs. Trudeau to speak at the event organized by the scandal-plagued, Trudeau-tied WE Organization run by the Kielburger brothers.

The revelations come two years after first filing for documents relating to the trip with Global Affairs Canada. GAC finally coughed up — pun intended — the documents on Typhoid Sophie's Trudeau’s March 2020 trip to London in late December 2021.

Mrs. Trudeau contracted COVID-19 at the event attended by 12,000 people including British celebrities like Idris Elba, who also came down with the Wuhan Flu after being photographed with Madame Trudeau, her mother-in-law and her daughter Ella-Grace.

A last-minute event at the Canadian embassy was tacked on to the London trip to justify the government spending and resources spent on Sophie.

The documents show that RCMP hired “Chauffeur services” for Sophie.

Upon her return to Canada, Global Affairs was directed to arrange “airport courtesies and facilitate immigration procedures with CBSA” for “Madame.” The bureaucrats arranging the trip also demanded that Sophie and Ella-Grace be exempted from screening.

Sophie received support for transportation, vendors, and access to a Government of Canada credit card after the U.K. government would not foot the bill for a private event hosted by WE.

Internal emails also show Sophie wanted Air Canada Concierge service, but Air Canada declined as Sophie isn't a Super Elite member. There were extensive emails relating to hotel accommodations that had the appropriate spa amenities for the Trudeau women, which resulted in the trio ultimately staying an hour away from the venue after finding a hotel that had all the necessary perks.

The WE Organization — a frequent employer of members of the Trudeau family — was awarded a $43-million sole-sourced contract by the Liberals to administer a nearly $1-billion student COVID bailout program.

Rebel News has filed another similar access to information request for the same trip with the Privy Council Office, and those documents are, like the ones reported on today, long overdue. Today's documents were obtained through donations to a special website, www.RebelInvestigates.com. Thank you to everyone who donates to make this work possible.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE: