EXCLUSIVE: Statistics Canada rates $124.3 billion of water and sewer assets 'poor or very poor'

Statistics Canada says the drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets in poor or very poor condition across Canada would cost $124.3 billion to replace, and their share has grown since 2022, Rebel News can reveal.

The figure appears in the agency's release of Canada's Core Public Infrastructure Survey for 2024, published in The Daily on Friday, October 30.

The release says assets "rated in poor or very poor condition used for potable water supply and for wastewater and stormwater management had an estimated replacement value of $124.3 billion in 2024, representing 14% of the total value of these assets and increasing 3 percentage points from 2022."

"While the condition of roads owned by municipalities improved slightly in 2024 compared with 2022, water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure assets deteriorated," the release continues.

Municipal roads had the highest replacement value among poor-rated assets, at $86.6 billion, and municipalities, along with other local and regional governments were responsible for "over $2.0 trillion of core public infrastructure" at the end of 2024.

Water systems are the biggest piece of that. Wastewater, potable water and stormwater assets "accounted for more than half (52%) of the total value of core public infrastructure," the survey explains. Roads, bridges and tunnels accounted for 30%.

The previous survey, for 2022, put the poor or very poor share of water infrastructure at 11 per cent.

The survey covers infrastructure "owned by all levels of government," more than four-fifths of it owned by local and regional governments. Replacement value is the estimated cost to replace an asset, not to repair it.

Ottawa's Canada Community-Building Fund will pay out $26.7 billion over its ten-year agreement ending in 2034. The federal housing and infrastructure department says it delivers "over $2.4 billion every year" to municipalities for roads, water and other projects.

Replacing the worst-rated water assets alone would cost about 50 times the fund's yearly payout. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities put the repair backlog across all core infrastructure at roughly $237 billion in August.

The federal budget is due Thursday, November 5.