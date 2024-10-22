EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau’s Vaccine Injury Support Program struggles to calculate compensation for victims, especially children

Troubling details about the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) continue to come to light as this program was ill-prepared for such a high number of claims.

Born from the rapid rollout of the modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines in 2020, VISP was intended to compensate Canadians injured by the government’s “safe and effective” vaccine campaign but has proven to be an utter failure.

The 2023 Draft Report on VISP, a case study intended to assess the program’s design and implementation from December 2020 to August 2023, highlights its major shortcomings. While the report claims to examine the program’s immediate outcomes, the reality is far more disturbing.

According to the report, vaccine injuries are described as “rare,” but the underreporting of adverse events is well documented. The U.S. FDA estimates that fewer than 1% of vaccine-related adverse events are reported, and in Canada, the underreporting is just as severe.

Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and internist, has highlighted the staggering underreporting of injuries, particularly deaths and myocarditis, which have surged far beyond the historical norms for all vaccines. Yet, despite these alarming numbers, the Canadian government and its agencies continue to downplay the scale of vaccine-related harm.

One major flaw in adverse event reporting in Canada was Health Canada’s decision to remove the online reporting system for adverse events in December 2020, just as vaccines were being rolled out. This “streamlining” effort left health professionals confused and further delayed reporting, worsening an already serious issue of underreporting. It wasn’t until February 2023 that Health Canada reinstated an online reporting form — after years of confusion following the novel injections.

VISP was supposed to support victims of adverse reactions to vaccines, but more than three years into its operation, the program has delivered little. Taxpayer money has been funnelled into a consulting firm, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consultancy (now Oxaro), which administers the program, taking home 60% of the budget, while victims of vaccine injuries are left in limbo.

RCGT is tasked with being impartial and transparent about vaccine injury, but was previously at the helm of developing a “vaccine validation system,” an employee-employer portal marketed as a way to “securely review and assess vaccination records for compliance.” That page is now scrubbed from their website.

In terms of efficiency, Oxaro claims to process claims within 12 to 18 months, but the numbers paint a different picture. Out of 2,628 claims as of June 2024, only 183 have been approved and finalized.

Compounding the issue, Oxaro admits in the December report that they are struggling with managing financial support payments and predicting ongoing program costs. The program’s initial funding profile was inadequate, with two of the first three years spent on “implementation” rather than processing claims. With no cap on future costs, the program is expected to last decades, with payments to injured victims potentially stretching far into the future.

The biggest failure of VISP is the fact that it took over three years to begin addressing the injuries suffered by thousands of Canadians. These injuries, which include hospitalizations, disabilities, and even deaths, should have been a top priority from the start, yet the system has largely turned a blind eye to the pain and suffering caused by the vaccine rollout.

As delays continue and bureaucratic barriers remain, the VISP program leaves Canadians behind. While well-paid consultants pocket millions, those affected by the vaccine campaign are left without the timely support they desperately need.