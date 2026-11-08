EXCLUSIVE! We tracked down Estela Quintanilla, the woman involved in the horrific assault of Capt. Kenneth Kunkel and got her side of the story

On the day after Halloween, a time of make-believe horror, some real horror occurred inside the Mandarin restaurant in Hamilton. Ont.

We speak of the sensational, albeit sickening case of Capt. Kenneth Kunkel, 59, with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Kunkel was supervising two young Air Cadets who were selling poppies outside the Mandarin on Nov. 1. Suddenly, two boys, aged 12 and 11, approached the cadets and allegedly blasted an airhorn into their ears –certainly a form of assault.

But things got worse, much worse. Capt. Kunkel followed the two boys into the restaurant to confront them about their egregious behaviour.

Then, according to the Hamilton Police Service, 48-year-old Estela Quintanilla of Hamilton intervened. A struggle ensued, with Capt. Kunkel falling to the ground. While down, investigators allege one of the youths struck him several times over, severely injuring him.

The three suspects fled the scene. Meanwhile, paramedics took Capt. Kunkel to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that police describe as “life-altering.” He received emergency spinal surgery and is currently recovering in the hospital, unable to walk.

Police charged the 12-year-old boy with aggravated assault and assault. Due to the other boy being under 12, he cannot be charged. Neither boy can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act as they are younger than 18.

As for Quintanilla, she was charged by the Hamilton Police with assault.

But get this: Rebel News was tipped off by a viewer regarding where Quintanilla resides.

To our surprise, Quintanilla consented to an interview, albeit behind a closed door. What ensued was a fascinating conversation.

For starters, Quintanilla feels that she, too, is a victim in this saga. She was fired by her employer, Effort Trust (until recently, she had worked at a high-rise apartment building as an assistant superintendent). As noted, she has been charged with assault, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2027.

In her defence, she claims Capt. Kunkel was “beating” the two boys and that she was simply coming to their aid. However, Quintanilla was somewhat evasive when asked how her physical interaction with Capt. Kunkel ended up with Capt. Kunkel falling to the floor.

“Somehow he [Kunkel] fell,” Quintanilla said, denying she tripped or pushed him. “I don’t know exactly how it [Kunkel falling to the floor] happened.”

When asked if the video evidence would clear her name, she said: “For sure,” adding that she will forever regret going to the Mandarin that day given what happened.

In the final analysis, the question arises: is Quintanilla telling the truth regarding what occurred that day? But one thing is for certain: if the Mandarin were to release the security video footage, as the saying goes, the camera doesn’t lie.

Alas, when we visited the Mandarin last Thursday, the manager said he did not want to get involved. No video footage was obtained, nor were staffers who eye-witnessed the event allowed to be interviewed. We feel this is equal parts shameful and cowardly on behalf of the Mandarin management.

In the meantime, Capt. Kunkel remains in hospital, unable to walk. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been established to help financially support Capt. Kunkel’s recovery; it has so far raised more than $200,000.

Check out our interview with Estela Quintanilla. Is she also a victim in this sordid story as she asserts? Or is she being less than truthful in terms of what actually occurred on that November day?

Hopefully, the full truth will come out in a court of law next February.