EXCLUSIVE: Women and Gender Equality Canada commits $925,899 to a for-profit firm for 'Intersectional GBA+'

Women and Gender Equality Canada has committed up to $925,899 to Divity Group Inc., a for-profit recipient in Oakville, Ontario, to design and pilot a "Gender-Based Analysis Plus" framework for the hiring, evaluation and promotion systems of medium and large employers, Rebel News can reveal.

The Women's Program contribution, agreement WP263302, has a start date of September 11 and runs to August 31, 2029. It appears in the department's latest proactive disclosure on open.canada.ca.

GBA+, or Gender-Based Analysis Plus, is the federal government's method for assessing how policies affect people by sex, gender, race and other factors. The project is titled "From Insight to Systemic Change: Embedding Intersectional GBA+ in Employer Talent Systems." The record states: "Through this 36-month systemic change project, Divity Group Inc will advance gender equity in economic participation and leadership representation by operationalizing Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) within employer talent management systems."

It continues: "The project will address systemic barriers affecting Indigenous, Black, and racialized women by reforming recruitment, performance evaluation, promotion, succession planning, and related decision-making processes within medium- and large-sized Canadian employers across Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies, and the Pacific region."

The framework is to be pilot tested by companies and followed by "a third-party evaluation." The record's generic expected-result line reads: "Women and stakeholders have access to supports to address issues relating to equality between women and men."

According to her website, Dr. Golnaz Golnaraghi "leads Divity Group, specializing in transformational leadership development and equity-centered learning." She also founded Accelerate Her Future, a virtual career accelerator for Indigenous, black and 'racialized' women.

The department's 2026-27 plan shows planned spending on "Advancing gender equality" of $390,603,762 this year, while Budget 2025 gave the Women's Program $76.5 million a year in ongoing funding.

The minister responsible is Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism, appointed by Mark Carney in May 2025.