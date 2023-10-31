Experts defy censorship, debate transgenderism and harm reduction at Free Speech in Medicine conference

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Medical professionals and concerned citizens convened in a far back corner of Canada to openly discuss contentious health and medical issues last weekend.

Held in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, the second annual Free Speech in Medicine Conference provided a safe space for individuals to discuss controversial topics in medicine and science. This included COVID-19-related policy, biomedical security, free speech restrictions, transgenderism and the questionable effectiveness of harm reduction strategies.

The speakers have bravely contributed their insights, perspectives and research on these crucial yet often stigmatized topics within the medical community. The discussions encompassed a wide range of subjects, offering legal, medical and predominantly psychological viewpoints on issues such as gender dysphoria, the medical transition of children, and the significant impact COVID-19-related policies continue to have on society and the medical field.

Rebel News was given exclusive access to this important conference that spanned three days, from October 27 to 29. Approximately 120 attendees heard speeches from keynote speakers, witnessed expert panels on controversial health and legal topics and had an opportunity to pose queries through Q&A periods.

Dr. Chris Milburn told Rebel News in a previous interview that the suppression of debate and the ability to refute 'settled science' during the COVID pandemic became the catalyst for this conference.