Trudeau sends millions to fund gender activism in Africa while Canadians struggle

In case you were wondering where all your hard-earned tax dollars are disappearing to, let me give you a hint—it’s not going to fixing our collapsing healthcare system, or helping struggling Canadian families, or securing our borders, or rehabbing our veterans, or housing homeless, or getting clean water to Indigenous communities.

Nope! Instead, the Liberals are once again sending your money overseas to fund radical gender activism in Africa. To see more stories like this one, digging into the creative and crazy DEI ways the Liberals are wasting your money, visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com.

The Liberals are exporting the worst parts of the sexual revolution to countries that never had one and don't want one.

Let’s start with the first one: $32,384.43—that’s what Global Affairs Canada decided was necessary to promote registration and documentation rights for intersex, transgender, and gender non-conforming refugees in Kenya. That’s right—while Canadian veterans are being offered assisted suicide instead of actual care, the Liberals are bankrolling gender activism in Nairobi.

And it gets worse.

They’re also blowing $1.44 MILLION of your money to “strengthen the resilience” of LGBTQ+ activist groups in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The project claims to promote “safety” and “mental health” for activists and create more advocacy groups to push gender ideology in these countries.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I wasn’t aware that lobbying for trans activism in North Africa was a top priority for struggling Canadians. Do you feel better about your sky-high grocery bills thanks to government spending-induced inflation and carbon taxes knowing that your tax dollars are making sure LGBTQ activists in Tunisia get better “networking opportunities”?

These aren’t Canadian groups. These are foreign activists, in foreign countries, getting direct funding from our government while Canadians are being taxed into oblivion.

How is this even justifiable?

This isn’t about human rights—this is about Trudeau’s obsession with pushing radical gender ideology across the world. It's gender theory colonialism, first-world nonsense imposed on developing nations who need food security, sanitation, and cheap energy. It’s not enough that they’re forcing this agenda on Canadians—now they’re exporting it globally, on your dime.

And the Liberals will tell you, “Oh, it’s just a drop in the bucket.”

No, it’s not. It’s a pattern—billions wasted on activist pet projects while regular Canadians are left behind. They always find the money for this nonsense, but when it comes to cutting taxes, supporting recovery-based drug policy, or securing our borders, suddenly they’re broke.

Canadians deserve better than this reckless, ideological spending spree. If you’re sick of seeing your money wasted, it’s time to call it out.