Extortion is 'out of control': BC Conservative MLA calls for tougher ID rules and deportations

Langley–Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu says his constituents are alarmed, frustrated, and scared over the escalating wave of extortion-related violence in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

In a conversation with Rebel News, Bhangu addressed the surge in threats, shootings, and gang-linked intimidation that has hit Surrey and Abbotsford primarily.

Extortion shootings are spiralling out of control. Families are scared, businesses are being terrorized and criminals act like they run the streets.



B.C. still accepts unreliable foreign ID instead of requiring a BCID for new arrivals. That gap lets organized crime slip through… pic.twitter.com/k7GE5xnwjE — Harman Bhangu (@HarmanBhanguBC) November 24, 2025

The MLA says the situation requires far more decisive leadership than the province has shown so far, including stricter foreign identification measures so people in the province are identifiable.

“Extortion shootings are spiralling out of control. Families are scared, businesses are being terrorized and criminals act like they run the streets. B.C. still accepts unreliable foreign ID instead of requiring a BCID for new arrivals. That gap lets organized crime slip through the cracks,” Bhangu posted to X on Tuesday.

He added that Premier David Eby “needs to stop treating this like an afterthought and start taking real action”.

“We need newcomers to require BCID, arrests of these thugs and immediate deportation. Let’s clean up our streets,” he stated further.

According to the Surrey Police Service, the department has logged over 100 extortion files this year, involving 74 victims, and at least 44 incidents linked to shootings.

Abbotsford is becoming a worrying second hotspot, as extortion threats and violence are on the rise there as well.

The interview touches on whether this crisis is simply the result of gang activity — such as networks linked to the Bishnoi group — or something more geopolitical in nature, considering last year the RCMP claimed there are “multiple ongoing investigations into the involvement of agents of the Government of India in serious criminal activity in Canada.”