Ezra catches up with Avi Yemini on his journalistic trip across the USA

Avi Yemini landed in San Francisco a few days ago, before making his way down California and to Las Vegas, and will be driving across the country in an RV for the next month reporting on the U.S. election with the help of Rebels Lincoln Jay and Lyndon Dunkley.

"We're about to find out [how much gas costs] because this is our first fill-up outside the communist state of California where gas prices are anywhere between five and six bucks a gallon. This is the first time we've seen anything sub $3.47 a gallon," Lyndon told Ezra.

Ezra thanked the team for being economical on their travels:

"Well, I appreciate the fact that you guys are doing a lot of home cooking, and you're staying in the RV as your hotel, if we were to go town by town and if we were paying for hotel and restaurant meals every time, this cross-America trip would be 30 or 40 grand. So I really appreciate the fact that you guys are being economical because that's how it is when you do citizen journalism, you gotta watch the pennies."

Avi told Ezra how he spoke with many Californians who might be voting for Trump, but are too afraid to say it:

"There were a lot of people that, you know, wouldn't tell us who they're voting for then, but then as soon as you kind of broke down what policies matter to them, it was clear that they were, that they were supporting Trump, they just didn't want to say it out loud."

He explained that while his reporting in California approached the election assuming most voters were supporting Kamala, he's excited to speak with Las Vegas locals and tourists in the swing state of Nevada, to see if they would have a different perspective.