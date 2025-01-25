Ezra explores Davos: What does Ukraine have to say this year at the World Economic Forum?

Much like a trade show or a world's fair, many countries and regions of the world attending the World Economic Forum have 'booths,' houses where they put their best foot forward, trying to seek investments, push a political point of view, or just attract themselves a little more attention.

Ever since Russia's invasion in 2022, Ukraine's house has had a very specific mission to put the Ukrainian case forward and, in some cases, to disseminate updated facts about the realities of the war, including those about its casualties, and collateral and civilian damage.

Every year, Ezra Levant stops by the Ukraine house and spends a fair bit of time getting to know the Ukrainian side of the story.

One of the curators is California-based Nick Bilogorskiy, co-founder of Nova Ukraine, one of the leading providers of humanitarian aid on the ground.

Ezra took the opportunity with Bilogorskiy to raise some important questions about the future of Ukraine, including Ukraine's stance on a ceasefire and what role newly inaugurated U.S. president Donald Trump might play in future negotiations.

"As an American resident and somebody who is passionate about the Ukrainian cause, I can tell you that the ceasefire cannot come soon enough," Bilogorskiy said. "What we need is lasting peace and a fair peace, and I'm happy to see Trump and Zelensky talking about how to make that happen. What is missing is the desire for Putin to come to the table and negotiate."

When questioned further about his stance on a ceasefire, an idea that some pro-Ukraine advocates have shunned as a form of capitulation, Bilogorskiy clarified, "I want what President Zelensky said he wants, right? He doesn't want to give up any territory. He wants to make sure that Ukraine still has a path to NATO. But if we need a ceasefire to get there, I would be supportive of that."

Also at Ukraine's booth in Davos are art installations and displays making the case for the country's continued need for support, clearly assembled with an American audience — and President Donald Trump — in mind.

This is Ezra's third year in a row at the Ukraine pavilion. Here's hoping that next year, its theme won't be about war, but peace.

