EZRA LEVANT | Alexa Lavoie reports from London while Free Speech Union challenges UK ban

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie lands in London — where she’s allowed to travel, but Ezra is banned. Plus, Mark Carney heads to Alberta with a whole lot of nothing.

Normally, Ezra would be preparing to board a flight to London, England, for Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally. Unfortunately, there has been no communication from the Home Office since yesterday.

The reasons for Ezra's ban remain unclear. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on a rant today, declaring that far-right agitators and extremists are not welcome in his country — though by that standard, he seems to mean just about anyone who criticizes him even slightly.

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