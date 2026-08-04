EZRA LEVANT | Amish farmers fined for not using COVID-era ArriveCan app as legal battle over religious freedom continues

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Amish farmers fined, an old-world way of life under threat, and a battle over religious freedom.

Picture rolling fields, hand-built barns and a way of life largely untouched by modernity. Around two and a half hours west of Toronto, Amish communities continue to farm using animal and human power, rejecting electricity, automobiles and most modern technology.

For the Amish, this is not simply a lifestyle choice. It is a religious practice rooted in their Christian faith. Their communities live much as they have for generations, keeping a low profile, avoiding conflict and turning to a simpler way of life.

That changed during the COVID pandemic hysteria.

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