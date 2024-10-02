Ezra Levant and Alex Jones on the US election, Trump assassination attempts, censorship and more

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Austin, Texas, is a unique city in the United States. It’s also the base of one of the most polarizing figures in modern media: Alex Jones.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how he took the opportunity to visit InfoWars and interview Jones, a man often dismissed as a conspiracy theorist, but whose words have, on occasion, turned out to be alarmingly accurate.

Speaking to Ezra about the upcoming US presidential election, Jones said, "I've been on air for 30 years and nothing comes 10% close to the suspense, the danger, just the incredible crossroads that not just America but the whole world is in right now."

'Everything turns on it': Ezra Levant tells Alex Jones why the world hinges on Trump's re-election@EzraLevant explains why Donald Trump's potential return to the White House might be the last hope for free speech not only in America but around the world.https://t.co/OeceFf6Vis — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 1, 2024

"We see populists winning elections all over the planet, we see a global awakening to the whole BlackRock, New World Order, cashless society slavery that's being put in place," he said.

Jones went on: "We've seen two attempted assassination attempts on President Trump, we see Kamala just plunging even in the establishment polls. So the system is very very desperate right now, but it's going to try to launch some black swan events, I believe false flags and other crises and October surprises to try to scare the public back into submission."

The Infowars host praised former President Trump for his strong leadership in office as the country avoided starting any new major wars.

"It's absolutely imperative we get Trump in. Trump's respected, we had no major wars when he was in, we had major peace deals because people respect a strong American president," he said.