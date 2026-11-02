Bank of Canada research links immigration surge to higher rents, lower wages

Article by Rebel News staff.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra went after the headlines saying the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm over lower immigration. He said the bank's own research from the past three years points the other way.

He started with the federal government's coming immigration levels plan, due on or before November 1.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab has said the government wants to "drive growth." The plan still on the books calls for 380,000 permanent residents a year plus 370,000 new temporary residents in both 2027 and 2028, which Ezra put at about 750,000 people a year.

The coverage, Ezra said, leans on a single bank explainer published October 8, while years of papers and speeches from the same bank describe what the last surge did.

He walked through them, citing what the bank has said about record-low vacancy rates, higher rents, falling wages for temporary workers and students, weaker productivity and tougher competition for entry-level jobs.

"Three years of bank research says the surge pushed up your rent, pushed down your wages at the bottom, dragged on productivity, and put young Canadians out of work," Ezra said.

He agreed the economy will grow more slowly with fewer newcomers but called that the wrong measure. "Add a million people and the total is going to be bigger just because you brought a million people over," he said. What matters, in his view, is whether people are better off "as an individual, as a family."

Ezra also pointed to University of Waterloo economist Mikal Skuterud, who told The Canadian Press he worries businesses will pressure the prime minister to see immigration "as a solution for businesses."

He closed by noting that Mark Carney once ran the Bank of Canada and knows how to read its reports, and asked, "who is the government working for?"

To watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a RebelNews+ subscriber.