Spencer Fernando: Bill C-18 already restricting some Canadians' access to online news
Journalist and political commentator Spencer Fernando joins Ezra Levant to discuss the implications of Bill C-18.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist and political commentator Spencer Fernando joined Ezra to discuss the likely ramifications of Liberal Bill C-18. The bill is known as the "Online News Act".
As stated by Mr. Fernando, "It's something you see a lot from governments, especially centralizing governments, where they could never create a business, they could never be innovative enough to create a Google or a Twitter or anything like that, but they somehow still feel entitled to control it and decide what the company should do, how it's allowed to function, and how it has to be run."
"So they're testing out, I think it's about 4% of the population is having restricted access to Canadian news on Google. I've seen some journalists say that they went to Google and searched up certain news stories and just nothing came up so they had to go search elsewhere. And that's because Google is testing out what they will probably roll out at a much bigger scale if the Liberals go ahead with C-18," Mr. Fernando added.
- By Ezra Levant
