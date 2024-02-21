Ezra Levant discusses day two of pre-trial hearings for two of remaining Coutts 4

I've been inside the court in Lethbridge all morning. We are in the pre-trial hearings for the trial of the Coutts 4. Those are four men charged with very serious offenses emanating from the trucker blockade at the Coutts border crossing in 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, as you know, two of the men pleaded guilty to relatively minor charges and were released from jail. There are still two men who are proceeding to trial — Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick. The subject matter of these preliminary hearings today is an application by the defendants to have the judge throw out a search warrant or, more to the point, the fruits of a search warrant, including what they found when they executed it.

So all day yesterday and this morning today, the defendants' lawyers were arguing that the information to obtain that search warrant was not proper and that even if the search warrant itself was properly obtained, it was not properly executed. There was a lot of talk about case law and a lot of talk about things that unfortunately I can't describe because they're subject to a publication ban.

It was interesting to hear how the police go about putting together an information to obtain a warrant because, of course, there's so many police who were involved with the blockade, some wearing uniforms, many of them undercover.

I have a frustration because I'm hearing so many things and I can't share them. That's the nature of publication bans, I suppose, and I understand why they're there.

