EZRA LEVANT | Carney signs defence and trade deals with Erdogan's Turkey as talks with Washington stay frozen
About this Episode
On the first official Canadian visit to Turkey, the Prime Minister called Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government an exceptional partner, even as Canada's trade talks with the United States, its largest customer by far, remain suspended.
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