EZRA LEVANT | Ceuta overrun: Rebel News on the ground in Spain as military rounds up illegal migrants

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: what happens when a country’s border collapses in real time? That’s the question confronting Spain, as the small enclave of Ceuta, Spanish territory in North Africa, was overrun by more than 50,000 Moroccan migrants in scenes that defy belief.



Streets were flooded with crowds of mostly military-age men, some reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while chaos, vandalism and looting tore through a city of just 83,000 people. The official narrative from the Spanish army and police is that most of the migrants have been pushed back, but on-the-ground reporting tells a different story.

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