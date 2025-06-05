Ezra Levant: Dave Portnoy facing antisemitic hate in Toronto isn't an anomaly

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Canada's societal collapse in light of antisemitic hate being hurled at American sports media mogul Dave Portnoy while he was filming content in Toronto.

The Barstool Sports founder, who is Jewish, was interrupted while filming a 'One Bite Pizza Review' by a man in a car shouting "F**K the Jews". A group of young men standing behind Portnoy started laughing before being chastised by the Barstool Sports founder.

WATCH: Someone shouts “Fuck the Jews” during Dave Portnoy’s pizza review in Canada pic.twitter.com/k4lkocpwVu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 3, 2025

Ezra explained why such hate has unfortunately become commonplace after a decade of Liberal governance.

"To say 'F**K the Jews' or even 'Death to the Jews', it's happened so much without any meaningful social consequences, that that's what Canada is now," he said.

"You don't see a lot of people saying, 'that's not what Canada is', because no, there's only so many times you can call it an anomaly before no, that's not an anomaly, that's how it is," Ezra added.

The Rebel News publisher cited weeks-long pro-Hamas encampments at universities, attacks on Jewish schools and businesses, and weekly antisemitic marches as evidence of normalized hate in Canada.

"It's normal now, normalized completely. And nobody who's in charge, no one who's a leader does anything about it. Not the mayor, not the police chief, not the premier, not the prime minister, not much of the media," he said,

"Everyone who's supposed to say something says nothing. Are you surprised that the establishment is letting you down again? I'm not surprised at them," Ezra added.

Portnoy was left questioning Toronto's hospitality after the incident, and the antisemitic slur comes amid a spike in reported hate crimes against Jewish residents in Toronto.