EZRA LEVANT | Donald Trump goes to war against Iran ... and Canada’s Liberals take three different positions on it

About this Episode

Unlike the shadowy midnight raids of the past, the sweeping, intelligence-driven assault on Iran’s ruling regime was a bold daylight operation. The United States and Israel pinpointed senior leadership with precision made possible by deep surveillance and cyber penetration. Reports suggest Israeli intelligence even infiltrated Tehran’s traffic systems to track key figures in real time. That’s not just military superiority, it’s informational dominance.

Hundreds of aircraft from U.S. carriers and regional bases joined the strike. Advanced bombers flew intercontinental missions from American soil. Despite the scale, U.S. casualties remain remarkably low ... a sign this is not another Iraq-style ground invasion. There are no “boots on the ground,” only a clear objective: cripple the regime’s nuclear, missile and naval capabilities, then leave Iran’s future to its people.

And that’s the moral core of this conflict. Iran’s theocratic leadership has spent 47 years defining itself by hostility to America, Israel and liberal democracy. “Death to America” isn’t a slogan of convenience; it’s doctrine. The regime funds proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, arms militias across the region and has the blood of Western civilians on its hands. To call this escalation ignores a simple truth: Tehran declared ideological war decades ago.

What’s different now is the response.

