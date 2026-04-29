EZRA LEVANT | Elon Musk bets a trillion dollars on a Mars colony for 1 million people

About this episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Earth's leading citizen is betting $1 trillion that he can start a colony on Mars, and that 1 million Earthlings will go there.

From PayPal to Tesla, Starlink to X, Elon Musk has already compiled a staggering list of achievements — not least of which is his space transport company, SpaceX.

Now, SpaceX is reportedly considering going public. An IPO would open the door for investors around the world — but it also comes with a tradeoff: selling shares means giving up a portion of control.

That’s where things get interesting.

A recent Wall Street Journal headline reads: “SpaceX IPO will help Elon Musk consolidate power. Investors welcome it.”

The strategy is familiar. Musk is structuring things to maintain control — much like he has with Tesla — while tying his compensation and influence to extraordinarily ambitious milestones.

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