Ezra Levant: Halfway through 2026, we've already broken last year's record

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra announced that — with record-breaking audience numbers and strong polling among Canadians — Rebel News is on track for its biggest year ever. Meanwhile, Ottawa pushes forward with new online censorship and ID laws.

It is now halfway through 2026, and the latest viewership figures are in. Rebel News has shattered expectations with 496 million views and impressions in just the first six months of the year. That already surpasses the entire 2025 total of 433 million. No government subsidies, no corporate advertising blitz, just citizen journalists delivering a message the establishment cannot drown out.

A recent Pollara poll, no friend of independent media, confirms the scale. Eight per cent of Canadians tune in every day, with another 14 percent watching occasionally. That means 22 percent of Canadians, millions of people, now make Rebel News a regular part of their media diet. Not bad for an outlet that started in a living room just over a decade ago.

The momentum is especially strong among younger Canadians. Fourteen per cent of Gen Z watch Rebel News daily, matching the reach of the Globe and Mail in that demographic. Trust levels are nearly identical, too. Seventy-two per cent of Rebel News viewers say they trust the outlet, compared to 74 percent of Globe and Mail readers who trust theirs. Legacy media can no longer claim an unquestioned advantage, despite all their taxpayer funding and institutional backing.

But polls tell only part of the story. The real proof is in the engagement. In the past week alone, Lincoln Jay's report on drug addiction in Hamilton surpassed 275,000 YouTube views. An hour-long investigation from a Regina mosque has already attracted more than 90,000 viewers, an impressive audience for a documentary-length report. Across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms, the numbers continue to climb.

Using Hootsuite analytics, which tracks performance across every major platform, Rebel News has seen explosive growth. Shares have already exceeded 2.8 million this year, compared with 2.2 million across all of 2025. Reactions and comments have reached 18 million in just six months, up from 12.4 million last year. At this pace, Rebel News is on track to surpass one billion views and impressions in 2026.

This kind of growth is unsettling for Ottawa's political class. As independent media surges, Mark Carney's government is pursuing sweeping hate speech legislation and proposals for mandatory internet identification. Critics argue the measures would make it easier to monitor online activity and suppress dissenting voices.

Independent outlets are not merely an inconvenience for the political establishment. They challenge the narratives that legacy media and governments have long dominated. That is why Rebel News, along with contributors such as Tamara Lich, continues to find itself in the crosshairs. Meanwhile, outlets such as the CBC and the Toronto Star are not simply competing for audiences. They continue to advocate for greater regulation of the online space while their own audiences decline.

Canadians are voting with their eyes and their clicks. The question is no longer whether Rebel News can thrive without government funding. It is whether independent media can continue to thrive as governments seek greater control over the digital public square.

The battle over Canada's digital future has never been more consequential.

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You know it is only a matter of time until Carney comes for us. He thinks he has got a billion reasons to.