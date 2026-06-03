EZRA LEVANT | Henry Nowak's death becomes Britain’s George Floyd moment — but in reverse

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is joined by UK-based journalist Jack Hadfield to break down the tragic murder of Henry Nowak.

There is a quirk of the British legal system that serves nobody except the people who want horrific crimes buried. In the United Kingdom, publication bans on criminal proceedings remain in effect until a trial is concluded and a sentence handed down. Reporters may sit in the gallery and take notes, but those notes stay in a drawer. No pressure on the system while it does its work — or fails to.

That is how the murder of Henry Nowak managed to grip the entire United Kingdom all at once, like a wave crashing without warning.

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