EZRA LEVANT | How activist-driven human rights tribunals are weaponized against free speech in Canada

About this episode

Infamous vexatious litigant Jonathan Yaniv has filed a spate of complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against any media that criticize him or his views on transgenderism. Among the targets are Rebel News, as well as the National Post's Barbara Kay, who joins the show.

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