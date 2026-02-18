EZRA LEVANT | It’s true: Mark Carney is trying to put together an anti-American world coalition

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, it’s becoming impossible to ignore: Mark Carney is orchestrating a global anti-American coalition. From Davos to China, his diplomatic moves suggest he’s invested in aligning smaller nations, and even powerful economic blocs, against the U.S., while cozying up to Beijing and other players.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. With aircraft carriers being deployed and Israeli alerts rising, a war with Iran seems increasingly imminent. Unlike Venezuela, which the U.S. handled with relative ease, Iran is larger, wealthier and its networks of influence stretch from Lebanon to Syria to Hamas and Hezbollah. This isn’t a small test of military might, it’s a high-stakes showdown. And Israel will likely share the burden.

