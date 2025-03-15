Ezra Levant: Mark Carney 'a stranger' to Canadians, friend to vast globalist network

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on Mark Carney’s questionable leadership win, the legitimacy of his government, and what we might see next from his leadership.

Despite claims that nearly 400,000 people registered to vote in the recent Liberal leadership election, fewer than one-third — around 150,000 — of Liberal party member votes were counted. A staggering 250,000 votes were rejected, with no explanation provided regarding the basis of their rejection or who was responsible for dismissing them.

In Ezra's view, this is the perfect recipe for an illegitimate government. "To this day, Parliament has not been recalled. It's still prorogued. It has no popular support. It has no legal mandate," he said. "Mark Carney is a stranger… We don't know anything about him. He certainly wasn't probed in any of the debates, and much of his media has either been very carefully selected with the state broadcaster or he's gone down to the U.S. to do it."

Regardless, Carney's ascension promises little benefit to anyone but his Eastern Canada supporters and globalist comrades. In addition to having only two cabinet ministers West of Ontario, Carney's long history of involvement in United Nations activism and World Economic Forum dealings are a good indication of where his true priorities lie. After all, his first order of business as Prime Minister isn’t a trip to the United States to address the ongoing trade war — it's a trip to Europe.

"He doesn't think of the world in terms of Canada. He thinks of the world in terms of a globalist project run by the World Economic Forum," said Ezra. "My speculation is that Mark Carney is going deliberately to Europe, not to the United States, because he's actually going to build a World Economic Forum coalition, an anti-Trump, anti-American coalition."

"I think perhaps Mark Carney is the best-positioned person in the world to put together an anti-Trump coalition… Not someone small and small-minded, but someone who, for decades, has thought of himself as a citizen of the world."

"I think that Mark Carney is just as awful as Justin Trudeau. But he's smarter than Trudeau… I'm a little worried."