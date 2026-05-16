Ezra Levant on TalkTV: Keir Starmer 'lashing out at his critics' with UK travel ban

Article by Rebel News staff

Early this morning, Ezra Levant appeared on British news channel TalkTV to discuss the latest developments surrounding his ban from the UK by Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London.

Ezra strongly rejected the label of “far-right agitator” that Starmer has repeatedly used to describe subjects of the ban.

“I’ve never committed a crime in my life, I’ve never been charged with a crime in my life, never engaged in hateful acts,” said Ezra. “This is not a legitimate ban. This is Keir Starmer trying to lash out at his critics.”

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW:https://t.co/AzwqLauWi6 — Talk (@TalkTV) May 16, 2026

Ezra described Rebel News, for unfamiliar viewers, as “alternative media.”

“We’re not just reporters, we’re civil rights activists, we’re crowdfunders,” he said. “We’re an antidote to the BBC, the state broadcaster. None of those are reasons for Keir Starmer to ban us.”

Ezra received notice of the blacklisting via an email informing him that his Electronic Travel Authorization had been rescinded. His subsequent attempts to resolve the issue through the standard visa application process — including paying £1,000 out of pocket for an expedited review — have, as of more than a week later, yielded no result.

In 2012, Levant was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for defending freedom of expression — a recognition that is now deeply ironic given the current state of the United Kingdom. He also praised Tommy Robinson and the movement he has built for defending what civil liberties are left.

“In a way, Tommy has become a voice for a part of the UK that’s been forgotten,” he said. “The man’s got his flaws — and I could take half an hour to list them all — but, by God, he’s got his strengths too, and I think he’s the man for the moment.”