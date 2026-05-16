Ezra Levant on TalkTV: Keir Starmer 'lashing out at his critics' with UK travel ban

'This is not a legitimate ban,' said Ezra. 'This is Keir Starmer trying to lash out at his critics.'

Ezra Levant
  |   May 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Early this morning, Ezra Levant appeared on British news channel TalkTV to discuss the latest developments surrounding his ban from the UK by Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London.

Ezra strongly rejected the label of “far-right agitator” that Starmer has repeatedly used to describe subjects of the ban. 

“I’ve never committed a crime in my life, I’ve never been charged with a crime in my life, never engaged in hateful acts,” said Ezra. “This is not a legitimate ban. This is Keir Starmer trying to lash out at his critics.” 

Ezra described Rebel News, for unfamiliar viewers, as “alternative media.” 

“We’re not just reporters, we’re civil rights activists, we’re crowdfunders,” he said. “We’re an antidote to the BBC, the state broadcaster. None of those are reasons for Keir Starmer to ban us.” 

Ezra received notice of the blacklisting via an email informing him that his Electronic Travel Authorization had been rescinded. His subsequent attempts to resolve the issue through the standard visa application process — including paying £1,000 out of pocket for an expedited review — have, as of more than a week later, yielded no result. 

In 2012, Levant was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for defending freedom of expression — a recognition that is now deeply ironic given the current state of the United Kingdom. He also praised Tommy Robinson and the movement he has built for defending what civil liberties are left. 

“In a way, Tommy has become a voice for a part of the UK that’s been forgotten,” he said. “The man’s got his flaws — and I could take half an hour to list them all — but, by God, he’s got his strengths too, and I think he’s the man for the moment.” 

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The UK government has blocked Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini from entering the country just days before a major London rally — an alarming attack on press freedom. Rebel News is fighting back by suing Keir Starmer over this blacklist, which punishes journalists for covering events officials don’t like. We are preparing a legal challenge to expose and contest this abuse of power, while also sending Alexa Lavoie to the UK to ensure the rally is still covered truthfully and the public sees what really happens. Please chip in a donation today to help fund the lawsuit against Keir Starmer and support independent reporting on the ground.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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