EZRA LEVANT | One year after the Jewish 9/11, where does Canada stand on Hamas?

Ezra Levant discusses how Canada is sending mixed messaging on the barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists. Levant also speaks about how Canada's Jewish diaspora has seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism since that ill-fated day.

