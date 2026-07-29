EZRA LEVANT | Psychological warfare on aisle five: the hidden motives behind government grocers in NYC

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: government grocery stores, the war on New York’s bodegas, and the psychological games behind radical politics.

What’s actually happening in New York City? Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office is floating a plan for taxpayer-funded grocery stores that will sell everything from steak to eggs at 30 per cent below cost. Not a discount, a permanent fire sale, subsidised by tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. Unlimited, every day. Who stops people from simply clearing the shelves, reselling the goods, or gaming the system? The city’s 10,000 small bodegas could buy the cheap stock and flip it for profit. How does any real business compete with that?

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