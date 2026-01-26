EZRA LEVANT | RCMP secretly feared Alberta could break away — decades on, the warning still echoes

About this Episode

In 1981, the RCMP wrote a secret memo warning that Alberta premier Peter Lougheed could potentially lead Western Canada out of Confederation.

The memo came from the RCMP’s counter-terrorism unit and was later released through Access to Information, partly censored, and first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The RCMP said Western separatism did not yet have a “dynamic leader,” but argued it could succeed if one emerged. They identified Lougheed as that possible leader.

